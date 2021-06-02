Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,154 Covid-19 cases, 2,110 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 218,977 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 2,154 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,110 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 2 are 574,958, while total recoveries stand at 554,589. The death toll rises to 1,686.

Students, teachers and parents of CBSE schools in the UAE have hailed the Indian government’s decision to cancel Class XII board exams this year.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, keeping in mind the health and safety of students due to the Covid pandemic.

Expats with aged parents visiting them in the UAE are increasingly pursuing three-month visa extensions as a safer alternative to having them return to India, which is currently battling the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a UAE healthcare group has said it would provide financial support for 10 years to families of employees who die in the fight against Covid-19.

Aster DM Healthcare said dependents would receive the monthly basic salary of the deceased employee for the next decade.