Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,127 Covid-19 cases, 2,094 recoveries, 4 deaths
More than 53.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,127 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,094 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 229,143 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on June 15 are 601,950, while total recoveries stand at 581,139. The death toll now stands at 1,734.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Kuwait confirms cases of contagious Delta variant
>> Covid-19: UK’s Johnson delays lockdown easing by a month
Starting today, residents and tourists have to present a green pass on the Al Hosn app to enter most public places in Abu Dhabi, including hotels and several leisure areas.
Inspectors will be going around hotels and tourism establishments in Abu Dhabi to ensure that the ‘green pass’ entry protocol is being implemented, the authorities have warned. Legal action will be taken against violators.
Emirates airline on Tuesday reported a loss of Dh20.3 billion after last year’s Dh1.1 billion profit, and a negative profit margin of 65.6 per cent, due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.
However, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the airline would emerge strong from the difficult times the aviation industry is currently facing.
Meanwhile, in a heartwarming gesture, the UAE has helped reunite an Australian family, who was trapped in Sri Lanka for over 30 days, with their father who has been living in Dubai for the past 15 years.
The family had gotten stranded while on holiday in Sri Lanka after a Covid-related lockdown began, preventing them from returning to the UAE.
