Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,113 Covid-19 cases, 2,279 recoveries, 6 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 2,113 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,279 recoveries and 6 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 260,445 additional tests. Over 38.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 4 are 470,136, while total recoveries stand at 454,600. The death toll rises to 1,510.

Millions of Christians around the world on Sunday are celebrating Easter under restrictions because of coronavirus surges, but the hard-hit United States made good news as it crossed the milestone of 100 million people receiving at least one vaccine shot.

In the UAE, the Christian community is observing another subdued Easter amid Covid-19 restrictions. However, with Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings at churches and most people being at work on Sunday, it has meant that Christians in the UAE will not be having much festivities this time around. Churches streamed live services of the Easter Vigil online through social media platforms on Saturday evening.

Pope Francis, leading an Easter vigil service scaled down due to Covid-19, said on Saturday he hoped the dark times of the pandemic would end and that people could rediscover “the grace of everyday life”.

Worrying spikes in infections in many parts of the world, even as vaccine rollouts gather pace, have forced the reimposition of deeply unpopular restrictions. Italy began a strict Easter lockdown on Saturday, with the entire country deemed a high-risk “red zone” during a time when families usually get together.

Globally, more than 130.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 2,980,848 have died, according to a recent tally.

With 554,296 deaths and over 30 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.