Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,112 Covid-19 cases, 2,191 recoveries, 3 deaths
The new cases were detected through 249,014 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 2,112 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,191 recoveries and 3 deaths.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 8 are 478,131, while total recoveries stand at 463,032. The death toll rises to 1,523.
Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued new Covid-19 safety measures for the month of Ramadan.
Among other guidelines, authorities noted that Covid-19 patients should consult with a doctor before fasting.
Restaurant and café customers who don’t adhere to Covid safety rules can be asked to leave, authorities in the UAE have said.
Furthermore, eatery managements will not be obliged to refund the paid amounts to such customers, according to updated Covid safety rules issued by the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.
Meanwhile, New Zealand on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks following a high number of positive coronavirus cases arriving from the South Asian country.
The move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border on Thursday, of which 17 were from India.
