Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,094 Covid-19 cases, 1,900 recoveries, 5 deaths
Over 43.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,094 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,900 recoveries and 5 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 185,007 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 27 are 514,591, while total recoveries stand at 495,589. The death toll rises to 1,578.
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have announced an extension of Covid safety rules that were first announced earlier this year. The rules include reduced capacity at public places and limits on social gatherings.
The emirate's government media office said the rules will be in place till June 8. They were first announced on February 10.
Meanwhile, UAE's twin lab and Leading European diagnostic group Unilabs has hit a key milestone in its fight against coronavirus, passing the 10 million Covid-19 test mark after hugely increasing both sampling and testing capacity.
Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, and with dedicated new labs in the UAE, Portugal, the Netherlands, and the UK, Unilabs’ current capacity exceeds 500,000 tests per week and rising.
Australia on Tuesday announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights from India, as the South Asian nation grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus infections.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suspension would remain in place until at least May 15 due to “clearly present” risks of travel from India, leaving thousands of Australians — including high-profile cricketers — stranded.
