Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,084 Covid-19 cases, 2,202 recoveries, 5 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 2,084 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,202 recoveries and 5 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 31 are 461,444, while total recoveries stand at 445,355. The death toll rises to 1,497.

A senior Chinese health official said on Wednesday there was no factual basis to accusations that China did not share data with researchers appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to look into the origins of Covid-19.

Following the official publication of the joint study into the origins of Covid-19 by China and the WHO on Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said China had withheld data from international investigators during their visit to Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified.

Meanwhile, Russia has registered the world’s first vaccine against Covid-19 for animals, the country’s agriculture safety watchdog said on Wednesday.

The vaccine for animals, developed by a unit of Rosselkhoznadzor, was named Carnivac-Cov, the watchdog said.

In other news, Filipino expats who will be flying home to the Philippine province of Cebu will no longer be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival, according to a new local government advisory that comes into effect today, March 31.

Travellers only have to complete an online registration form and take a free PCR test upon arrival. Quarantine will, however, be imposed if their test results are positive for Covid-19.