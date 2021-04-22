- EVENTS
Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,081 Covid-19 cases, 1,842 recoveries, 4 deaths
Over 42.1 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 2,081 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,842 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 203,232 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 22 are 504,872, while total recoveries stand at 486,920. The death toll rises to 1,565.
Saudi Arabia’s ban on international flights from 20 countries, including the UAE, India and Pakistan, will stay even after May 17.
This was announced by Saudi daily Arab News on Thursday, quoting Saudia, the country’s national carrier. Saudia was responding to a query posed by a Saudi resident, asking whether the travel suspension will continue.
India on Thursday reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, the highest daily global total, while Covid-19-related deaths also jumped by a record.
Meanwhile, two Australian states urged staff and guests in Covid-19 quarantine hotels to get tested immediately and fully self-isolate, launching investigations into three suspected cases of travellers contracting the virus from other residents.
Australia closed its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents more than a year ago to contain the pandemic, and travellers arriving from overseas are required to undergo a two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense.
