Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,080 Covid-19 cases, 1,793 recoveries, 2 deaths
Over 42.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,080 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,793 recoveries and 2 deaths.
>> India Covid crisis: 12 countries that have imposed travel bans, suspensions
>> Covid-19: This human molecule is helping coronavirus escape antibodies
Kuwait announced early Saturday that it would suspend all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.
New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a Covid-19 outbreak in its larger neighbour.
The decision came after Western Australia announced that the regions of Perth and Peel were entering a three-day lockdown, starting midnight Friday to Saturday, due to a traveler testing positive for the coronavirus.
>> Covid crisis in India: US offers help as cases surge
President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed a proposal by the head of Russia’s health watchdog to introduce a non-working period in early May to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.
The non-working stint over May 1-11 is part of an effort to limit the time Russians spend on public transport and their exposure to the virus.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Medical supplies that are...
Covid vaccines also exempt from duty with immediate effect for three...
Coronavirus Pandemic
India agrees to grant full exemption from customs ...
Decision taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed steps...
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Pakistanis pour their hearts out...
Mutual hard feelings melt in the face of the raging contagion that...
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident...
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed...
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity.
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school...
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli