Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,080 Covid-19 cases, 1,793 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 42.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,080 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,793 recoveries and 2 deaths.

ALSO READ:

>> India Covid crisis: 12 countries that have imposed travel bans, suspensions

>> Covid-19: This human molecule is helping coronavirus escape antibodies

Kuwait announced early Saturday that it would suspend all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.

New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a Covid-19 outbreak in its larger neighbour.

The decision came after Western Australia announced that the regions of Perth and Peel were entering a three-day lockdown, starting midnight Friday to Saturday, due to a traveler testing positive for the coronavirus.

DON'T MISS:

>> Covid crisis in India: US offers help as cases surge

President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed a proposal by the head of Russia’s health watchdog to introduce a non-working period in early May to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.

The non-working stint over May 1-11 is part of an effort to limit the time Russians spend on public transport and their exposure to the virus.