Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,062 Covid-19 cases, 2,035 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 233,038 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,062 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,035 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 233,038 additional tests.

More than 51 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 233,038 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 4 are 579,009, while total recoveries stand at 558,584. The death toll now stands at 1,691.

Also read:

Mixing of Covid vaccines: Which countries have allowed it so far?

You can now take Pfizer vaccine after two doses of Sinopharm in Abu Dhabi

The authorities stressed that they will take legal action against anyone found flouting safety rules that were put in place to keep residents safe from the pandemic.

In six months, the Dubai Police have issued 10,745 fines to residents who violated Covid-19 safety measures in the Bur Dubai area. The fines were issued from November 2020 to May 2021 for offences including failure to wear face masks in public and private transportation, and not ensuring social distancing, among others. According to the director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Al Sorour, 24,900 people and 96,885 vehicles were monitored to ensure public compliance.

The UAE has announced the suspension of passenger entry on all flights from Vietnam. The suspension is applicable from 11.59pm on June 5. The suspension is applicable to transit passengers as well.

The Philippines has eased the pandemic quarantine period from 14 days to seven days for inbound travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a healthcare provider in the UAE has launched an end-to-end multi-gadget solution that can connect doctors with patients in a virtual set-up. SmartDoc, launched by Al-Futtaim Health, is a multi-gadget device that will be sent to patients’ homes or workplaces at the time of consultation.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 172 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.69 million, according to the latest update on Friday morning. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,325,514 and 596,395, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 28,441,986 cases.