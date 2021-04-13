- EVENTS
Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,022 Covid-19 cases, 1,731 recoveries, 4 deaths
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,022 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,731 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 266,023 additional tests.
Over 40.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 13 are 487,697, while total recoveries stand at 471,906. The death toll rises to 1,537.
A highly contagious variant of Covid-19 first identified in Britain does not cause more severe disease in hospitalised patients, according to a new study published in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases on Monday.
The strain, known as B.1.1.7, was identified in Britain late last year and has become the most common strain in the United States, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The World Health Organization on Tuesday called for a halt to the sale of live wild mammals in food markets to prevent the emergence of new diseases.
The WHO said that while traditional markets play a central role in providing food and livelihoods for large populations, banning the sale of live wild mammals could protect the health of market workers and shoppers alike.
Meanwhile, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed for the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams and asked the Centre to explore alternative methods, including online exams.
Warning that conducting the exams may contribute to the large-scale spread of the virus, he said the centres could emerge as major hotspots.
