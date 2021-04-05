Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,012 Covid-19 cases, 2,147 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 38.7 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 2,012 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,147 recoveries and 2 deaths.

DON'T MISS:

>> From Akshay Kumar to Vicky Kaushal: 10 Bollywood stars who have tested Covid-positive

>> Covid-19 in India: Maharashtra announces night curfew

The new cases were detected through 195,573 additional tests.

Over 38.7 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 5 are 472,148, while total recoveries stand at 456,747. The death toll rises to 1,512.

India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Philippine government extended a lockdown by another week Monday after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, under lockdown last week as daily infections breached 10,000.

An updated 'green list' of destinations was shared by the Abu Dhabi authorities on Monday.

All passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said.