Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,011 Covid-19 cases, 1,976 recoveries, 4 deaths

The new cases were detected through 227,684 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 2,011 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,976 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 16 are 603,961, while total recoveries stand at 583,115. The death toll now stands at 1,738.

The UAE has been seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases, especially after the Eid Al Fitr holidays, a top official said on Tuesday.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, said large gatherings and residents failing to adhere by Covid safety measures are to blame for this.

Authorities revealed on Wednesday that new advanced scanners that detect Covid-19 will be piloted in the Capital.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the new “state-of-the-art” scanners will add to existing Covid safety precautionary measures, with no changes to any existing protocols.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) took to Twitter to bust rumours about the cost of a PCR test in Abu Dhabi. The rate remains “consistent across its network of screening facilities” at Dh65, it said.

The authority was responding to an official-looking circular about “revised” PCR test costs that has been doing the rounds on social media.