Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,989 Covid-19 cases, 1,960 recoveries, 3 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,989 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,960 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 230,728 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 3 are 576,947, while total recoveries stand at 556,549. The death toll now stands at 1,689.

Thanking frontliners who tirelessly administer Covid jabs to Dubai residents, a fleet of riders recently delivered free lunch to healthcare staff at a Seha vaccination centre in the emirate.

The initiative was launched by Deliveroo UAE, in partnership with fast-food chain Five Guys, as a gesture to express their gratitude to the city’s Covid heroes.

Meanwhile, pharmacy groups in the UAE have registered up to 200 per cent rise in sales of multivitamins and zinc supplements since March 2020, as residents take proactive steps to boost their immunity.

Bala N.S., chief executive officer, Aster Retail, Aster DM Healthcare, said the uptick in sales started with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, Indonesia announced that it has cancelled the Haj pilgrimage for people in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation for a second year in a row due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, the religious affairs minister said on Thursday.