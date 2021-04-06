- EVENTS
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,988 Covid-19 cases, 2,138 recoveries, 4 deaths
Over 38.7 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,988 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,138 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 254,944 additional tests.
Over 39 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 6 are 474,136, while total recoveries stand at 458,885. The death toll rises to 1,516.
Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of Covid-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe.
Health officials blame more infectious variants that were first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, along with public fatigue with lockdowns and other restrictions.
Oman will only allow citizens and residents to enter the Gulf Arab state from April 8 following an increase in Covid-19 cases that is pressuring the health care system, the country's coronavirus committee said on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed with immediate effect a night curfew from 10pm to 5am in the national capital till April 30, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country as well as in the city.
Private school students in Sharjah can return to campus from Sunday, April 11, authorities have announced.
Students need to present a Covid-negative result of a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to going to school.
