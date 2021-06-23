Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,988 Covid-19 cases, 1,922 recoveries, 6 deaths

The UAE has so far conducted more than 55 million tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,988 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,922 recoveries and 6 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 249, 333 additional tests.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi announced free Covid vaccines for visit visa holders and tourists landing in Abu Dhabi from abroad.

The vaccine is only available to those visitors holding a visa issued by Abu Dhabi and not any other emirate, and holders of passports eligible for a visa on arrival with an entry stamp at Abu Dhabi’s point of entry. Individuals have to show the proof at the vaccination centre to get the jab, Khaleej Times learnt.

A mobile laboratory that can provide over 2,000 tests — including PCR tests — per day, was unveiled in Dubai earlier this week.

India-UAE flights suspended until July 6: Air India

Airports in India are rushing to set up rapid PCR test stations to facilitate return of stranded NRIs to Dubai from June 23.

However, travel agents and airlines say they are waiting for Covid safety protocols and permits from authorities before opening bookings.