Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,974 Covid-19 cases, 1,836 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 43.9 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,974 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,836 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Covid crisis:

Worldwide Covid cases pass 150 million

US emergency aid supplies arrive in New Delhi

Vaccination centres close in Mumbai

India on Friday posted another global record for daily coronavirus infections, pushing worldwide cases past 150 million as a pandemic that has killed almost 3.2 million worldwide continues to wreak devastation.

The number of new daily cases has more than doubled since mid-February, in an explosion in infections blamed in part on a new Covid-19 variant but also on failure to follow virus restrictions.

The countries with the highest total number of cases are the United States, India and Brazil, which recorded 3,001 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 401,186.

The Indian government has extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights till May 31, 2021 the DGCA said in a circular on Friday. The ban on scheduled overseas flights that has been in place for a year now, was to end on April 30.

More than 40 countries have committed to sending medical aid to India, with a US Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders, other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests arriving in New Delhi on Friday.

Meanwhile in Pakistan, the Covid-19 vaccination drive will gain momentum as it is expected to receive more than 13 million doses by June, top health officials said. The daily vaccinations crossed 100,000 for second consecutive day on April 28 as more and more people visited the hospitals and designated health centres for Covid jabs.