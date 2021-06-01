Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,968 Covid-19 cases, 1,954 recoveries, 4 deaths

The new cases were detected through 215,689 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,968 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,954 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 215,689 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 1 are 572,804, while total recoveries stand at 552,479. The death toll rises to 1,684.

The ministry has further expanded its Covid-19 vaccination campaign by opening up booking slots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group, as well as the booster dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Those who have taken the second dose of the Sinopharm jab at least six months ago are now eligible for the booster dose.

The Philippines has extended a ban on inbound travel from the UAE, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Oman until June 15.

The move has been undertaken to prevent transmission of the coronavirus variant first discovered in India that is circulating widely in that country and the region.

Meanwhile, coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek Alphabet in a bid to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma.

The World Health Organization revealed the new names on Monday amid criticism that those given by scientists were too complicated.