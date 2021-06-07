Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,968 Covid-19 cases, 1,933 recoveries, 3 deaths

The new cases were detected through 208,090 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,968 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,933 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 7 are 585,039, while total recoveries stand at 564,509. The death toll now stands at 1,702.

All applicants who wish to apply for a new residency visa or renew an existing one in Abu Dhabi will now need to carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test report before getting their medical test done, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced on Sunday.

The rule comes into effect from Monday, June 7.

A majority of Indian expatriates in the UAE are cancelling or putting their plans to travel home for the summer on hold, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Uncertainty over the ongoing suspension on incoming passengers from India, as well as the intensive vaccination campaign for teenagers in the UAE, are primary reasons for the low demand, said Indian residents and travel agents.

Meanwhile, a special envoy to the World Health Organization on Sunday said eradicating Covid-19 from the world is not a "reasonable target" at present.

People will have to learn to live with the infectious disease, as there will be new variants emerging. This will be "the pattern for the future" the Guardian quoted David Nabarro as saying to Sky News.