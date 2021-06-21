Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,964 Covid-19 cases, 1,923 recoveries, 6 deaths

More than 55.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,964 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,923 recoveries and 6 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 231,497 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 21 are 613,993, while total recoveries stand at 592,984. The death toll now stands at 1,763.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi on Monday updated Covid-19 guidelines for operating children's nurseries in the emirate.

The rules, which come into effect from July 1, 2021, follow after a consistently low infection rate at the nurseries.

Meanwhile, Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has announced a suspension of flights to and from Nigeria from June 21, 2021.

“In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended with effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice,” it said in a statement.

The airline also said flights from South Africa would remain suspended until July 6, 2021.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Community Protection (Mohap) has warned the public against believing rumours related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An audio clip doing the rounds on social media features a woman talking about the Covid-19 situation in the UAE and makes claims that the ministry has categorically denied.