Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,954 Covid-19 cases, 1,952 recoveries, 3 deaths

The new cases were detected through 204,724 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,954 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,952 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 5 are 529,220, while total recoveries stand at 509,658. The death toll rises to 1,601.

Dubai entities have developed a new epidemiological model to predict the spread of Covid-19.

Researchers at Smart Dubai and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) developed and tested a specialised version of the Susceptible-Exposed-Infected-Removed (SEIR) model, which is better able to capture the unique dynamics of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The UAE's three major airlines, Emirates, Etihad, and flydubai, have considerably cut the number of weekly flights to Pakistan in line with Islamabad's directive to reduce international inbound flights from Wednesday because of raging Covid-19 cases.

Earlier this week, Pakistan had urged all international airlines to reduce inbound flights from May 5 to 20, as its aims to contain the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday announced that the suspension of carriage of passengers on India-UAE flights has been extended.

The suspension of entry for travellers from India was to have ended on May 4, but has now been extended until further notice.