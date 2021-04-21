Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,931 Covid-19 cases, 1,898 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 42.1 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,931 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,898 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 191,886 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 21 are 502,791, while total recoveries stand at 485,078. The death toll rises to 1,561.

UAE travel agents are reporting that several residents have taken to cancelling or postponing their flight plans to India for the Eid holidays due to the current Covid crisis in the country.

Curfews and sudden changes in restrictions without prior notice across various states in India were also cited as the main reasons behind the flight booking changes, they said.

Meanwhile, the post-Covid syndrome continues to haunt UAE residents, many of whom are facing long-term complications even with mild infection.

Community members have been urged not to take the symptoms lightly, even if they are mild or asymptomatic.

Doctors in the UAE are also urging parents to heed the UAE's revised guidelines for children in light of a recent study published in medical journal The Lancet, which reaffirmed the airborne transmission of Covid-19.

Kids below three years are, therefore, recommended to wear face shields, while older kids must wear masks to protect themselves from catching the virus.