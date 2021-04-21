- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,931 Covid-19 cases, 1,898 recoveries, 2 deaths
Over 42.1 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,931 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,898 recoveries and 2 deaths.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid in India: 6 countries that have imposed travel bans, restrictions
The new cases were detected through 191,886 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 21 are 502,791, while total recoveries stand at 485,078. The death toll rises to 1,561.
UAE travel agents are reporting that several residents have taken to cancelling or postponing their flight plans to India for the Eid holidays due to the current Covid crisis in the country.
Curfews and sudden changes in restrictions without prior notice across various states in India were also cited as the main reasons behind the flight booking changes, they said.
Meanwhile, the post-Covid syndrome continues to haunt UAE residents, many of whom are facing long-term complications even with mild infection.
Community members have been urged not to take the symptoms lightly, even if they are mild or asymptomatic.
Doctors in the UAE are also urging parents to heed the UAE's revised guidelines for children in light of a recent study published in medical journal The Lancet, which reaffirmed the airborne transmission of Covid-19.
Kids below three years are, therefore, recommended to wear face shields, while older kids must wear masks to protect themselves from catching the virus.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Russia targets collective Covid-19 immunity by...
The Kremlin has said demand to get vaccinated in Russia is... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,931 cases, 1,898 recoveries, 2...
Over 42.1 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 22 patients die due to oxygen leak...
Police have tightened security in and around the hospital premises to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE docs urge masks for kids, shields for...
A recent study in The Lancet suggested strong evidence that the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli