Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,930 Covid-19 cases, 1,503 recoveries, 4 deaths

Over 41.7 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,930 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,503 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 203,347 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 18 are 497,154, while total recoveries stand at 479,566. The death toll rises to 1,554.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 140.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3 million, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

Germany has said it will hold a national memorial service on Sunday for its 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic, sharing the pain of grieving families and those who died alone because of Covid curbs.

With pandemic curbs still in force restricting the number of people who can attend, the ceremonies will be broadcast live on public television.

France will impose a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa over concerns about variants of the coronavirus, the prime minister’s office announced Saturday.

Although flights from Argentina, Chile and South Africa will not be suspended, all arrivals from those countries will have to submit to the quarantine or face fines.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have issued an order making it mandatory for all residents of Delhi who visited the Kumbh in Haridwar to quarantine at home for 14 days on return. Anyone who violates the order will face legal action.