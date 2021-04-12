Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,928 Covid-19 cases, 1,719 recoveries, 2 deaths

Filed on April 12, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 03.12 pm

The new cases were detected through 193,896 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,928 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,719 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 193,896 additional tests. Over 40.4 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 12 are 485,675, while total recoveries stand at 470,175. The death toll rises to 1,533.

India reported a record daily tally of 168,912 Covid-19 infections on Monday, the world’s highest, while worries grew over a further spike, as hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath in the Ganges river.

India now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide. Monday’s new cases carried it past Brazil, for an overall tally of 13.53 million, data compiled by Reuters shows, placing it second after the United States, with 31.2 million.

Up to 50 per cent of India’s Supreme Court staff have tested positive for Covid, forcing many judges to work from home.

According to NDTV, 44 staffers tested positive on Saturday alone and court hearings will now be held via video conferencing due to the sharp rise.

Meanwhile, private schools in Sharjah on Sunday morning received in-classroom pupils, who are above 12 years of age and carried a negative PCR test report, amid strict compliance with all Covid-19 precautionary norms.

The hybrid model of education is also being followed like the first and second semester of this academic session following the raging viral outbreak.