Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,883 Covid-19 cases, 1,956 recoveries, 4 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,883 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,956 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 243,759 additional tests.

Over 39.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 7 are 476,019, while total recoveries stand at 460,841. The death toll rises to 1,520.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 132.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.87 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) noted that the US remains the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30.8 million and 556,509, respectively.

Abu Dhabi leads the world in its response to Covid-19, topping a ranking of the world’s 25 leading cities for their pandemic response, including Seoul, Sydney, Singapore and Ottawa.

The ranking by London-based Deep Knowledge Group is based on 50 parameters in five categories: healthcare management, efficient quarantine systems, vaccination rates, government efficiency and the resilience of the economy.

Authorities in the UAE have issued Covid-19 safety guidelines that must be followed by residents during the holy month of Ramadan.

They include restricting group iftars to members of the same family residing in the same house, the banning of distributing Iftar meals from door to door, and avoiding majlis gatherings, among others.