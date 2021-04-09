- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,875 Covid-19 cases, 1,939 recoveries, 3 deaths
Over 39.7 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,875 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,939 recoveries and 3 deaths.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid: Norway PM fined by police for violating safety rules
The new cases were detected through 247,634 additional tests.
Over 39.7 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 9 are 480,006, while total recoveries stand at 464,971. The death toll rises to 1,526.
Britain will confirm in early May whether it will allow international travel to resume from May 17 and which countries will fall into the red, amber or green categories in a traffic light system based on Covid-19 risks.
Giving new details of how it hopes to allow people to travel this summer, the taskforce also said work was going on to develop a certification system, sometimes called “vaccine passports”, for inbound and outbound travel.
Saudi Arabian authorities have announced that a fine of SR10,000 would be imposed on those performing Umrah without a permit during Ramadan this year.
Authorities confirmed that the measure would be in place well past Ramadan, until the end of the pandemic or when “life returns to normal,” the source added.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19 in Delhi: Night curfew hampers wedding season
A travel restriction in place from the UAE and Scotland has been lifted, the mission said in Abu Dhabi.
“From 4am on 9 April, direct flights from the UAE to Scotland will no longer be prohibited,” the British Embassy tweeted.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Remittances from UAE to India surge during latest ...
Exchange house waives charges on funds being remitted to PM Cares Fund READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Best companies to grow your career...
Retail companies make up 40 per cent of the UAE’s top companies. READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan food discounts could be ...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
News
6-month jail, Dh5,000 fine for creator of viral...
He was sentenced for publishing a fake clip that threatened public... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch