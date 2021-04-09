Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,875 Covid-19 cases, 1,939 recoveries, 3 deaths

Over 39.7 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,875 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,939 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 247,634 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 9 are 480,006, while total recoveries stand at 464,971. The death toll rises to 1,526.

Britain will confirm in early May whether it will allow international travel to resume from May 17 and which countries will fall into the red, amber or green categories in a traffic light system based on Covid-19 risks.

Giving new details of how it hopes to allow people to travel this summer, the taskforce also said work was going on to develop a certification system, sometimes called “vaccine passports”, for inbound and outbound travel.

Saudi Arabian authorities have announced that a fine of SR10,000 would be imposed on those performing Umrah without a permit during Ramadan this year.

Authorities confirmed that the measure would be in place well past Ramadan, until the end of the pandemic or when “life returns to normal,” the source added.

A travel restriction in place from the UAE and Scotland has been lifted, the mission said in Abu Dhabi.

“From 4am on 9 April, direct flights from the UAE to Scotland will no longer be prohibited,” the British Embassy tweeted.