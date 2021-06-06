Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,874 Covid-19 cases, 1,842 recoveries, 3 deaths
Over 51.7 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,874 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,842 recoveries and 3 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 231,928 additional tests.
More than 51.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.
The total number of cases in UAE as on June 6 are 583,071, while total recoveries stand at 562,576. The death toll now stands at 1,699.
UAE Ambassador to England, Mansoor Abulhoul said he was disappointed at Britain’s decision to retain the UAE on its travel red list despite its successful vaccination and testing programmes.
He wrote on Twitter: “Disappointing to see that the UAE has remained on the UK’s red travel list. We have best-in-class health and safety infrastructure to protect visitors and residents.”
Experts at a medical aviation conference held in Dubai on Saturday reiterated that air travel is the safest mode of travel during the pandemic.
“The risk of contracting an infection is very low during air travel,” said Dr John Chalkley, an aviation medical expert, who stated that his conclusions were drawn from several studies, which indicate the effectiveness of safety measures in the aircraft.
Meanwhile, a senior health official has told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview that Dubai currently has over 40,000 licensed healthcare professionals working in both private and public hospitals and clinics.
A total of 3,600 medical facilities are also operating in the emirate after obtaining licenses through the smart system called Sheryan.
