- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,847 Covid-19 cases, 1,791 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 44.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,847 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,791 recoveries and 2 deaths.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid Dubai: Fully vaccinated residents to get free access to top gyms
>> Covid: UAE-Pakistan airfare may go up by 50% ahead of Eid
The new cases were detected through 205,625 additional tests.
Over 44.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on May 2 are 523,795, while total recoveries stand at 504,251. The death toll rises to 1,593.
Pope Francis on Saturday kicked off a month-long marathon of prayer among Roman Catholics around the world, asking for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also said money spent on armaments should be used instead to prevent future outbreaks.
The pope prayed that "this difficult trial ends and that horizons of hope and peace return".
Nigeria will ban entry to non-citizens who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey over the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in those three nations, health authorities said on Sunday.
The travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through those countries, they clarified in a statement.
Meanwhile, Jordan announced it had detected three cases of the Indian Covid-19 variant in people who had not travelled, the health minister told state-owned Al Mamlaka TV.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,847 cases, 1,791 recoveries, 2...
More than 44.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid Crisis: Bodies overwhelm the funeral...
Shortage of men and resources driving up cost of funerals. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Students help desperate...
Epicenter, a student-run organisation with volunteers as young as 13, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Seven-day lockdown in Haryana from...
Haryana had reported 13,588 new Covid cases and 125 fatalities on... READ MORE
-
News
Ramadan reports in KT inspired this little boy to ...
After reading the kid’s fasting section, Zaydan Nusrat said he... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,847 cases, 1,791 recoveries, 2...
More than 44.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Dubai Police arrest 177 beggars since beginning...
Beggars also double up as thieves, pickpockets, say police. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid Crisis: Bodies overwhelm the funeral...
Shortage of men and resources driving up cost of funerals. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day