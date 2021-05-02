Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,847 Covid-19 cases, 1,791 recoveries, 2 deaths

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 2, 2021

More than 44.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,847 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,791 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 205,625 additional tests.

Over 44.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 2 are 523,795, while total recoveries stand at 504,251. The death toll rises to 1,593.

Pope Francis on Saturday kicked off a month-long marathon of prayer among Roman Catholics around the world, asking for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also said money spent on armaments should be used instead to prevent future outbreaks.

The pope prayed that "this difficult trial ends and that horizons of hope and peace return".

Nigeria will ban entry to non-citizens who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey over the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in those three nations, health authorities said on Sunday.

The travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through those countries, they clarified in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jordan announced it had detected three cases of the Indian Covid-19 variant in people who had not travelled, the health minister told state-owned Al Mamlaka TV.




