- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,843 Covid-19 cases, 1,506 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 198,135 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1843 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1506 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 198,135 additional tests. Over 41.3 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 16 are 493,266, while total recoveries stand at 476,518. The death toll rises to 1,547.
The UAE has conducted over 41.1 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of Covid-19.
However, the ministry has urged the public to follow all preventive guidelines.
Lowest cases recorded in April so far
The first half of April has recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases this year and the most number of days with under 2,000 infected people.
The first 14 days of April have seen 28,051 new cases, which is much lower than registered in the same period of January (35,147), February (45,163) and March (34,873).
India variant detected in UK; Brazil running out of hospital beds
Britain’s public health authorities have announced that the variant first detected in India and reported to be spreading fast there, has been identified in 77 cases across the United Kingdom (UK), designating it as a "variant under investigation".
Public Health England (PHE), the executive body under the Department of Health and Social Care, said on Thursday evening that the India variant, known as B.1.617, includes a number of mutations including E484Q, L452R, and P681R.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli