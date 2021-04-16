Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,843 Covid-19 cases, 1,506 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 198,135 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1843 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1506 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 198,135 additional tests. Over 41.3 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 16 are 493,266, while total recoveries stand at 476,518. The death toll rises to 1,547.

However, the ministry has urged the public to follow all preventive guidelines.

Lowest cases recorded in April so far

The first half of April has recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases this year and the most number of days with under 2,000 infected people.

The first 14 days of April have seen 28,051 new cases, which is much lower than registered in the same period of January (35,147), February (45,163) and March (34,873).

India variant detected in UK; Brazil running out of hospital beds

Britain’s public health authorities have announced that the variant first detected in India and reported to be spreading fast there, has been identified in 77 cases across the United Kingdom (UK), designating it as a "variant under investigation".

Public Health England (PHE), the executive body under the Department of Health and Social Care, said on Thursday evening that the India variant, known as B.1.617, includes a number of mutations including E484Q, L452R, and P681R.