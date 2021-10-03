Coronavirus: UAE reports 184 Covid-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths

The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.5 million

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 184 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 306 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Meanwhile, worldwide deaths related to Covid-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant causes a surge in fatalities, mainly among the unvaccinated.

More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.