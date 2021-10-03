Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 184 Covid-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 3, 2021

The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.5 million

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 184 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 306 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Bangladesh is one of the world’s largest exporters of labour, with nearly 700,000 people getting jobs abroad annually prior to the pandemic. But thousands have been left without work in the last two years as the pandemic has slowed economies around the world.

Meanwhile, worldwide deaths related to Covid-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant causes a surge in fatalities, mainly among the unvaccinated.

More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.




