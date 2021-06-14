Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,837 Covid-19 cases, 1,811 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 53.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,837 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,811 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 237,439 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 14 are 599,823, while total recoveries stand at 579,045. The death toll now stands at 1,730.

UAE residents and firms fined for violating Covid precautionary measures can now pay their dues through the Ministry of Interior’s smart application, authorities have announced.

The ministry said residents can complete the payment online without any difficulties by using their Emirates ID number, unified number or passport number.

Over in the Capital, shopping malls and large supermarkets have trained their staff on the new green pass requirement and will deploy more security guards at the entrance points to ensure that only green pass holders gain entry.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced last week that residents must have a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to most public places. The rule will come into effect from Tuesday, June 15, and apply to those aged 16 and above.

Meanwhile, schools across the country are beginning to offer students a full exam experience once more, post the country’s robust Covid vaccination drive which is now open for anyone aged 12 and above.

The hybrid model is seeing on-campus learners take their assessments on site, while pupils who opted for distance learning sit for the assessments remotely.