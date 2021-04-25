- EVENTS
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,813 Covid-19 cases, 1,652 recoveries, 2 deaths
Over 43.1 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,813 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,652 recoveries and 2 deaths.
>> India Covid crisis: Akshay Kumar pledges Rs10 million to Gautam Gambhir’s charity
The new cases were detected through 205,321 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 25 are 510,738, while total recoveries stand at 492,109. The death toll rises to 1,571.
Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that those who expose the public to the risk of Covid will be “severely punished.”
According to Arab News, the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution has announced that those who intentionally transmit Covid will face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to SR500,000 (Dh489,000). Expats will also be deported and prohibited from ever returning to the Kingdom.
The Indian government is in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from Singapore and the UAE and directed states to revive closed oxygen plants for augmenting its production.
At least 27 people were killed and 46 injured on Saturday in a fire at a hospital in southeastern Baghdad that had been equipped to house Covid-19 patients, medical sources at three nearby hospitals said.
The fire at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital occurred after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode, the sources said.
