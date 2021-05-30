Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,810 Covid-19 cases, 1,777 recoveries, 4 deaths

The new cases were detected through 242,981 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,810 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,777 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 30 are 569,073, while total recoveries stand at 548,785. The death toll rises to 1,677.

The UAE’s health ministry on Saturday approved the emergency use of a highly effective new treatment for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) approved the emergency use of Sotrovimab (Vir-7831), becoming the first country in the world to both licence and enable immediate patient use. The drug was recently endorsed by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday lifted a ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries, including the UAE. The restrictions had been imposed earlier this year to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi state news agency said on Saturday that it would still require quarantine procedures procedures.

Meanwhile, CBSE Grade 12 students in the UAE continue to be in limbo, as a final decision on board exams is awaited.

According to the Times Of India, an option being considered in the event of the board exams being scrapped is assessing students on the basis of their Grade 9, 10 and 11 results.