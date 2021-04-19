Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,803 Covid-19 cases, 1,760 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 41.9 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,803 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,760 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 141,862 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 19 are 498,957, while total recoveries stand at 481,326. The death toll rises to 1,556.

Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks after the N501Y mutant Covid-19 strain was detected in the Asian financial hub for the first time, authorities said in a statement late on Sunday.

The three countries would be classified as “extremely high risk” after there had been multiple imported cases carrying the strain into Hong Kong in the past 14 days, the government said.

Meanwhile, emotions ran high Monday as excited passengers set off on the first flights to take advantage of a quarantine-free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand, allowing families split by the pandemic to finally reunite.

The arrangement means that for the first time in almost 400 days passengers can fly across the Tasman Sea without undergoing mandatory Covid-19 quarantine when they arrive.

On the research front, British scientists on Monday launched a trial which will deliberately expose participants who have already had Covid-19 to the coronavirus again to examine immune responses and see if people get reinfected.