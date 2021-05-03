Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,772 Covid-19 cases, 1,769 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 44.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,772 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,769 recoveries and 3 deaths.

DON'T MISS:

>> India-UAE travel suspension: Charter flight operators clarify exemption rules

>> India Covid crisis: Chief minister asks scientists to convert nitrogen into oxygen; Twitter in splits

The new cases were detected through 156,940 additional tests.

Over 44.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 3 are 525,567, while total recoveries stand at 506,020. The death toll rises to 1,596.

Pakistani residents in the UAE told Khaleej Times they'd shelved their Eid travel plans to their home country, as airfares shot up following the country's decision to cut inbound international travel.

The move to curtail inbound international flights by 80 per cent from May 5 to May 20 was announced earlier this week in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Oman on Sunday declared the cancellation of Eid prayers and gatherings of any kind in public places during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The GCC country will also be banning the movement of people and vehicles, as well as commercial activity (barring a few exceptions) from 7pm to 4am, from May 8 until May 15.

Meanwhile, one in two people worldwide saw their earnings drop due to the coronavirus, with people in low-income countries particularly hard hit by job losses or cuts to their working hours, research showed on Monday.

US-based polling company Gallup, which surveyed 300,000 people across 117 countries, found that half of those with jobs earned less because of Covid-19 pandemic disruptions. This translated to 1.6 billion adults globally, it said.