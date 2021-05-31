Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,763 Covid-19 cases, 1,740 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 50.1 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,763 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,740 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Tobacco smokers are most likely to develop severe health complications if they contract Covid-19, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has said.

The ministry issued the appeal on World No Tobacco Day 2021, observed on May 31, and urged smokers to quit the habit — whether traditional or electronic.

Earlier this week, the Dubai Economy issued 56 fines for violations of Covid-19 precautionary guidelines.

The fines were issued during inspections conducted across open markets, shopping malls and commercial establishments.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has said that schools in the emirate cannot dismiss a pupil, prevent him/her from appearing for an examination or deny their right to education due to a delay in payment of tuition fees, owing to the financial constraints brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ali Al Hosany, Director of the SPEA, said schools need to comply with all procedures and instructions and must be flexible regarding accepting the payment of tuition fees.