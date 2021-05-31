- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,763 Covid-19 cases, 1,740 recoveries, 3 deaths
More than 50.1 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,763 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,740 recoveries and 3 deaths.
Tobacco smokers are most likely to develop severe health complications if they contract Covid-19, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has said.
The ministry issued the appeal on World No Tobacco Day 2021, observed on May 31, and urged smokers to quit the habit — whether traditional or electronic.
Earlier this week, the Dubai Economy issued 56 fines for violations of Covid-19 precautionary guidelines.
The fines were issued during inspections conducted across open markets, shopping malls and commercial establishments.
Meanwhile, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has said that schools in the emirate cannot dismiss a pupil, prevent him/her from appearing for an examination or deny their right to education due to a delay in payment of tuition fees, owing to the financial constraints brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ali Al Hosany, Director of the SPEA, said schools need to comply with all procedures and instructions and must be flexible regarding accepting the payment of tuition fees.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,763 Covid-19 cases, 1,...
More than 50.1 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar extend Covid-19...
Bihar will ease some restrictions to facilitate business activity. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vietnam to suspend incoming...
The announcement made no mention of domestic flights. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: 2 restaurants shut down for violating...
A total of 23 venues were found to have violated Covid safety... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Schools cannot penalise students for not...
Right to education upheld amid a lenient move owing to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: 2 restaurants shut down for violating...
A total of 23 venues were found to have violated Covid safety... READ MORE
-
News
F1 star Lewis Hamilton goes skydiving in Dubai
The seven-time Formula One champion jumps out of a Skydive Dubai... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Just 2 families on Emirates Kochi-Dubai ...
The families arrived from Kochi at Dubai International Airport at 6am ... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced