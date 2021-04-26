- EVENTS
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,759 Covid-19 cases, 1,580 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 160,390 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,759 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,580 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 26 are 512,497, while total recoveries stand at 493,689. The death toll rises to 1,573.
Customers flying with Emirates in Dubai who have undertaken a PCR test in the emirate can choose to check-in without presenting their physical Covid-19 PCR test report.
This comes as the airline has begun to implement full digital verification of Covid-19 medical records connected to testing and vaccination for travellers based in the UAE.
The UAE has, meanwhile, reiterated its full support for India amidst the challenging Covid crisis it is currently reeling under.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed the UAE's keenness to "dedicate all resources" in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India to weather these tough times.
While two more countries — Thailand and the Netherlands — also issued announcements related to travel bans and suspensions on travellers from India, several have pledged aid for the country reeling from the second wave.
