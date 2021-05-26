Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,757 Covid-19 cases, 1,725 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 49.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,757 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,725 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 225,954 additional tests.

More than 49.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 26 are 561,048, while total recoveries stand at 540,886. The death toll rises to 1,661.

Government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi can have up to 60 per cent attendance at the workplace from May 30, local authorities have announced.

The committee also approved the continuation of remote working for employees aged 60 and above and employees with chronic diseases and weak immunity.

Budget carrier flydubai has asked all its employees who were sent on unpaid leave to resume work from June, the carrier's CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said on Tuesday.

While speaking during an interview at the Arabian Travel Market 2021, he said letting the people go due to the pandemic was one of the toughest decisions the company had to take.

UAE residents stuck abroad have been making frantic calls to immigration authorities due to residence visas that have either expired or are nearing expiry.

The country had announced a temporary suspension of flights from India on April 24. Flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nigeria, and Brazil have also been suspended temporarily.