Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,747 Covid-19 cases, 1,731 recoveries, 4 deaths
The new cases were detected through 302,318 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,747 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,731 recoveries and 4 deaths.
More than 57.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.
More than 57.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on June 30 are 632,907, while total recoveries stand at 611,442. The death toll now stands at 1,811.
Also read:
Pakistan hopes UAE will lift travel restrictions soon
India extends international flight ban until July 31
Could your face mask detect Covid-19?
According to the ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care. The ministry urged the public to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.
Earlier today, India announced the extension of suspension of international commercial flight operations until July 31, 2021. The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights allowed on select routes on a case to case basis.
Pakistan hopes the UAE will remove passenger travel suspension on its citizens soon. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson, said Islamabad is in contact with UAE authorities on the issue of flight ban from Pakistan to UAE as the number of coronavirus cases in the country have considerably decreased in the recent past.
Abu Dhabi-based national carrier Etihad Airways had earlier announced suspension of Pakistan and India flights among other countries till July 21 in line with the directives issued by the UAE government.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 181.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.93 million, according to the latest update on Wednesday. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,651,870 and 604,457. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,316,897 cases.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,747 Covid cases, 1,731 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 302,318 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan hopes UAE will lift travel...
Cases have been falling in the country in recent weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indonesian president says emergency...
He was optimistic economic growth would still reach 7% in the second... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until July ...
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,747 Covid cases, 1,731 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 302,318 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
The month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan hopes UAE will lift travel...
Cases have been falling in the country in recent weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until July ...
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews