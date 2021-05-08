Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,735 Covid-19 cases, 1,701 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 45.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,735 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,701 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 200,648 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 8 are 534,445, while total recoveries stand at 514,769. The death toll rises to 1,610.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday issued a fresh advisory listing out new testing and quarantine rules for all international arrivals to the country.

Starting today, May 8, Filipinos who are flying home will have to undergo hotel quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, it said.

Meanwhile, the UAE will continue to remain on the UK's 'red list' even after the Kingdom resumes international travel from May 17.

This means that travellers returning from the UAE will be required to spend 1,750 pounds (Dh9,000) on 11 nights at a government-mandated quarantine hotel on arrival.

Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern oil-producing countries for their offer to supply liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the nation battling a Covid-19 crisis.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan welcomed offers by Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar to supply containers for the next six months and the assurance for the steady commercial supply of LMO to India.