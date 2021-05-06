Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,724 Covid-19 cases, 1,682 recoveries, 3 deaths

The new cases were detected through 196,777 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,724 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,682 recoveries and 3 deaths.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid India: UAE firm launches direct-to-door O2 concentrator deliveries

>> Covid in India: Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

The new cases were detected through 196,777 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 6 are 530,944, while total recoveries stand at 511,340. The death toll rises to 1,604.

Dubai-based World Government Summit Organisation (WGS) on Wednesday launched a new report highlighting that almost 50 per cent of the global cost incurred by the pandemic would fall on developed economies.

Even if these countries are able to vaccinate their entire population and developing nations succeed in vaccinating 50 per cent of their population, the world economy could take an economic hit of up to US$3.8 trillion (Dh13.96 trillion), with half of that cost absorbed by the wealthiest countries, the report asserted.

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday issued a new list of Covid-19 guidelines and safety protocols for tour guides and operators.

These include allowing a maximum of 20 clients in open spaces and 10 clients in closed spaces per tour, undergoing Covid-19 tests prior to tour, wearing face masks all the time, and obliging tour guides to prepare one-way routes to avoid groups crossing whenever possible.

Meanwhile, a top scientific adviser to the Indian government warned today that the country would inevitably face further waves of the coronavirus pandemic, as almost 4,000 people died in the space of a day.

With hospitals scrabbling for beds and oxygen in response to a deadly second surge in infections, the World Health Organisation said in a weekly report that India accounted for nearly half the coronavirus cases reported worldwide last week and a quarter of the deaths.