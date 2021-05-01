- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 Covid-19 cases, 1,681 recoveries, 4 deaths
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,712 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,681 recoveries and 4 deaths.
ALSO READ:
>> India Covid crisis: Fauci suggests lockdown as cases surge
>> India Covid crisis: Australia threatens jail for those breaching travel ban
Even as a new Covid-19 variant, B.1.617, has plunged India into a healthcare crisis, there is a promising development registered in the UAE’s pandemic battle.
April has recorded the lowest number of new infections and deaths this year across the UAE.
The approximate number of new cases so far this year gives a clear picture: January (97,700), February (87,900), March (69,900) and April (58,700). And the average daily mortality rate: January (5.6), February (13.2), March (8.7) and April (3).
Medical experts credited the dip in new infections and deaths to the massive nationwide vaccination and screening campaigns and provision of several vaccines for free to the masses. However, they said it’s too early to give high-fives and call victory over the dreaded disease, which returns whenever people lower their guards.
Praising the impact of the vaccination and testing drives, Dr Ponnusamy Tamilvendan, specialist internal medicine, Medeor Hospital, Dubai, said the residents must remain cautious for at least a couple of months.
With close to four million UAE residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the country is registering a massive decline in deaths and critical cases caused by the virus.
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — which is much below the global average of 2.1 per cent.
In April so far, the UAE has, on average, reported under three deaths daily. This is a significant dip from the average 13 daily deaths reported in February; and nine in March.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Delhi extends lockdown for one more...
Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of Covid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Adar Poonawalla opens up on the...
Serum Institute CEO says his move to London linked to plans to expand ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 28 tonnes of medical aid sent by...
India reported more than 400,000 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man fined Dh100,000 for driving at 205km/hr
The car and phones used in the incident were confiscated, and the... READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day