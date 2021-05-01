Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 Covid-19 cases, 1,681 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,712 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,681 recoveries and 4 deaths.

ALSO READ:

>> India Covid crisis: Fauci suggests lockdown as cases surge

>> India Covid crisis: Australia threatens jail for those breaching travel ban

Even as a new Covid-19 variant, B.1.617, has plunged India into a healthcare crisis, there is a promising development registered in the UAE’s pandemic battle.

April has recorded the lowest number of new infections and deaths this year across the UAE.

The approximate number of new cases so far this year gives a clear picture: January (97,700), February (87,900), March (69,900) and April (58,700). And the average daily mortality rate: January (5.6), February (13.2), March (8.7) and April (3).

Medical experts credited the dip in new infections and deaths to the massive nationwide vaccination and screening campaigns and provision of several vaccines for free to the masses. However, they said it’s too early to give high-fives and call victory over the dreaded disease, which returns whenever people lower their guards.

Praising the impact of the vaccination and testing drives, Dr Ponnusamy Tamilvendan, specialist internal medicine, Medeor Hospital, Dubai, said the residents must remain cautious for at least a couple of months.

With close to four million UAE residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the country is registering a massive decline in deaths and critical cases caused by the virus.

The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — which is much below the global average of 2.1 per cent.

In April so far, the UAE has, on average, reported under three deaths daily. This is a significant dip from the average 13 daily deaths reported in February; and nine in March.