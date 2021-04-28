- EVENTS
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,710 Covid-19 cases, 1,551 recoveries, 2 deaths
Over 43.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,710 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,551 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 195,166 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 28 are 516,301, while total recoveries stand at 497,140. The death toll rises to 1,580.
The double mutant Covid variant — identified as B1617 — that was first detected in India, has spread to 'at least 17 countries', the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
Up till April 27, B1617 variant had been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded on the open-access database GISAID (the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data) "from at least 17 countries", the global health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic.
Iran has found three suspected cases of the coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday, calling it an alarm bell after Covid-19 deaths hit a daily record of 496 a day earlier.
Iran, the epicentre of the pandemic in the Middle East and which is grappling with a fourth wave, reported 462 deaths on Tuesday. Some 70,532 people have died out of 2.4 million cases, according to official statistics.
Remittances from the UAE to India have picked up since the outbreak of the latest Covid-19 wave, as people in India increase their dependency on NRIs working here in the UAE.
In addition, some of the local exchange houses are also supporting India by waiving charges on remittances being sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM Cares Fund for Covid-19.
