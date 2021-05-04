- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,699 Covid-19 cases, 1,686 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 44.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,699 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,686 recoveries and 2 deaths.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Oman extends travel ban on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh until further notice
>> Covid-19: How Dubai International Airport keeps the virus at bay
The new cases were detected through 179,453 additional tests.
Over 44.8 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on May 4 are 527,266, while total recoveries stand at 507,706. The death toll rises to 1,598.
The UAE has offered seven tankers of liquid medical oxygen to India, which is struggling to assist with its ongoing Covid crisis, a top official said.
Covid-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be “horrible.”
India’s official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million on Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000.
The crisis has also led to the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being suspended by the BCCI after a few players and members of the support staff tested positive for the virus.
The decision to suspend the league came after an emergency BCCI meeting on Tuesday.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,699 cases, 1,686 recoveries, 2...
More than 44.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Dubai: Emirates expects to fly 70% of normal...
The restoration of capacity largely depends on countries easing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension extended until...
Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman extends travel ban on India,...
Oman’s Supreme Committee also suspended flights from Egypt and... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr private sector holiday in UAE...
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension extended until...
Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Offer prayers only in mosques, not streets,...
Special patrols will be deployed to ensure that worshippers don't... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-Pakistan flights reduced; return fares begin...
A number of flights by UAE carriers have been cancelled from May 5 to ... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital