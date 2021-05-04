Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,699 Covid-19 cases, 1,686 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 44.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,699 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,686 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 179,453 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 4 are 527,266, while total recoveries stand at 507,706. The death toll rises to 1,598.

The UAE has offered seven tankers of liquid medical oxygen to India, which is struggling to assist with its ongoing Covid crisis, a top official said.

Covid-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be “horrible.”

India’s official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million on Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000.

The crisis has also led to the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being suspended by the BCCI after a few players and members of the support staff tested positive for the virus.

The decision to suspend the league came after an emergency BCCI meeting on Tuesday.