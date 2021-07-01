Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,675 Covid-19 cases, 1,556 recoveries, 8 deaths

The new cases were detected through 291,003 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,675 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,556 recoveries and 8 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 1 are 634,582, while total recoveries stand at 612,998. The death toll now stands at 1,819.

The UAE has conducted over 57.7 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of Covid-19. However the ministry has stressed the need to avoid gatherings and urged the public to follow safety measures.

The new Covid-19 treatment medicine, which was received by Abu Dhabi two weeks ago, has led to the recovery of nearly 100 per cent of its recipients, according to UAE health authorities. The ministry had announced the treatment results for Sotrovimab, an anti-viral treatment for severe Covid cases in adults, pregnant women and children aged 12 and above who are at the risk of progressing to severe symptoms and meet other relevant criteria.

The WHO has said the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally. Doctors in the UAE say strict adherence to Covid safety protocols and vaccination remain the most effective weapons against the infectious Delta Covid-19 strain. The UAE authorities noted that hospitals are prepared to deal with the emerging situation.

With the holiday season round the corner, the authorities in Dubai have urged citizens and residents planning to travel abroad to commence their overseas journeys only 14 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, which allows sufficient time for the body to maximise its immune They also advised travellers to observe utmost caution when travelling overseas and avoid visiting places that are experiencing a severe outbreak of Covid-19.

In Abu Dhabi, a new drive-through centre has opened a new Covid-19 drive-through service centre in Al Manhal area. The new facility is built using shipping containers. It has four tracks: one for vaccination and three for nasal swabs. The facility has a capacity of 100 vaccinations and 600 nose swabs and laser tests per day. With this, the total number of drive-through screening centres managed by Seha in Abu Dhabi rose to six, including Al Madina, Zayed Sports City, Al Bahia, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba and now Al Manhal.