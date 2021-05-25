Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,672 Covid-19 cases, 1,630 recoveries, 4 deaths

The new cases were detected through 224,002 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,672 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,630 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 25 are 559,291, while total recoveries stand at 539,161. The death toll rises to 1,658.

The model of learning to be followed by public school pupils in the UAE during the upcoming academic year 2021-2022 will be determined in line with the prevailing Covid-19 situation, authorities have announced.

During the current academic year, most of the public schools in UAE have continued with remote learning while others have followed the hybrid model of learning to ensure the safety of pupils and the school community.

Covid PCR tests for flights from the UAE can now be done from home, complete with check-in process.

The services were showcased by Dnata during the Airport Show that kicked off at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday decried the "tsunami of suffering" sparked by the coronavirus crisis.

The world is "at war" against Covid-19, the UN chief said, calling for the application of wartime logic to the inequitable access to the weapons needed to fight the pandemic.