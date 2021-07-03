Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,632 Covid-19 cases, 1,561 recoveries, 6 deaths

More than 58.3 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,632 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,561 recoveries and 6 deaths.

More than 58.3 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the Kingdom is banning travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam, as concerns grow over the the spread of new coronavirus variants.

Flights to and from these three countries will be suspended from Sunday, July 4, at 11 pm.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates Airlines has made tickets available for passengers wishing to travel from India to UAE from July 16 onwards, Khaleej Times can reveal.

A day after the carrier said all inbound passenger travel from India would remain suspended indefinitely, the airline updated the travel section on its website late Friday night stating that inbound passenger suspension from India would remain until July 15.

The UAE has also prohibited its citizens from travelling to certain countries affected by recent travel curbs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Thursday prohibited UAE citizens from travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.