Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,591 Covid-19 cases, 1,569 recoveries, 3 deaths
More than 48.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,591 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,569 recoveries and 3 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 236,993 additional tests.
More than 48.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.
The total number of cases in UAE as on May 23 are 556,107, while total recoveries stand at 536,050. The death toll rises to 1,651.
Pakistani missions in the UAE have expanded the list of authorised healthcare operators and laboratories to conduct Covid-19 PCR tests for passengers travelling to Pakistan.
All Pakistani nationals and foreign citizens travelling to the South Asian country will have to take Covid-19 PCR tests from these 70 healthcare centres only across the UAE. The decision goes into effect from May 29.
A UAE healthcare group has launched two drive-through Covid-19 PCR testing centres. The facilities have come up in Aster Cedars Hospital in Jebel Ali, Dubai, and Aster Clinic, Ajman.
The facilities can conduct up to 200 PCR tests a day. The testing process takes around 10 minutes, with results being made available in 24 hours, Aster said in a Press statement.
Meanwhile, India's Central government is expected to take a final decision today over proposals for the conduct of exams for Class 12th and entrance examinations for professional courses.
In view of the prevailing Covid situation in the country, almost all state education boards, CBSE and ICSE had postponed their Class 12 examinations for the year.
