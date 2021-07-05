Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,573 Covid-19 cases, 1,527 recoveries, 5 deaths

More than 59 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,573 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,527 recoveries and 5 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 239,366 additional tests.

More than 59 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 5 are 641,049, while total recoveries stand at 619,294. The death toll now stands at 1,839.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid in Dubai: 8 countries from where Emirates flights are suspended

>> Covid travel curbs: UAE says committed to upholding safety standards

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Sunday announced updated travel procedures for citizens and expats returning to the UAE Capital.

The new procedures are effective from today, Monday, July 5.

Four special flights funded by the Philippine government are set to repatriate expats who have been stranded in the UAE because of the extended travel restriction.

The chartered flights are scheduled on July 12, July 17, July 27 and July 30, according to an advisory released by the Philippine Embassy and Consulate-General.

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah has extended the implementation of Covid-19 precautionary measures until August 31, 2021.

The authority also announced that attendance at all public events, exhibitions and activities are restricted only to those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine, or are participating in the clinical trials of the same.