Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,565 Covid-19 cases, 1,508 recoveries, 4 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,565 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,508 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 299,275 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 17 are 659,449, while total recoveries stand at 637,267. The death toll now stands at 1,896.

UAE-based carriers have announced an extension on flight suspensions from several Asian and African countries.

The country's national carrier, Etihad Airways, announced on Friday that passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would be suspended until at least July 31.

Dubai-based airline Emirates on Friday also extended the suspension on flights to and from South Africa and Nigeria until July 31.

In an update on its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict travellers' entry from these two countries into the UAE.

Also on Friday, authorities in Abu Dhabi approved general preventive and precautionary measures to protect public health and the community's safety during Eid Al Adha.

“Extend Eid greetings and wishes using online communication platforms. Avoid social gatherings, and instead opt to interact with friends and family virtually,” they said.

“Senior citizens, and those suffering from chronic conditions should limit outings whenever possible. Avoid giving gifts, especially money to children. Send money digitally to avoid bank visits.”