Coronavirus: UAE reports 156 Covid-19 cases, 216 recoveries, 3 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 156 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 216 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 298,908 additional tests.

More than 85.8 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 6 are 737,229 while total recoveries stand at 730,309. The death toll now stands at 2,107.

With daily Covid-19 cases well below 200 for the last three days, the UAE is gradually restoring normalcy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has acknowledged the lessons the country has learnt as it overcame the Covid-19 crisis.

“As life in the UAE begins to return to normal, we give thanks to God,” he posted on Instagram.

On Tuesday, authorities in the Capital approved the blue schools initiative, which allows all schools in the emirate to relax measures and return to normal operations based on vaccination rates.

Schools will be tiered based on student vaccination rates. Higher vaccinated schools will be able to gradually relax measures, including reduced social distancing requirements, relaxed mask-wearing protocols, increased classroom and school transport capacity, and a return to extra-curricular activities, in-school events and field trips.

Meanwhile, a routine seven-day negative PCR result is now required for unvaccinated private school students aged 12 and above attending on-site classes in Abu Dhabi.

For fully vaccinated pupils, a negative PCR test every after 30 days will enable them to attend in-person lessons, according to updated school rules that came into effect this month.

Parents were informed of the revised guidelines in circulars issued earlier.